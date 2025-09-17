Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $6.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $868 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $856.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.4 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.48 billion.

Cracker Barrel expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRL

