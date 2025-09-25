Costco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.61…

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.61 billion.

The Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had profit of $5.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.81 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $86.16 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.1 billion, or $18.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $275.24 billion.

