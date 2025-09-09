Core & Main: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $134 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The distributor of water and fire protection products posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

Core & Main expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.6 billion to $7.7 billion.

