Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The company posted revenue of $103.7 million in the period.

Concrete Pumping shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.81, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.

