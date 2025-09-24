Cintas: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $491.1 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.20.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.72 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.69 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $4.74 to $4.86 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.06 billion to $11.18 billion.

