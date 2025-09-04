Ciena: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $50.3 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Ciena said it expects revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion.

