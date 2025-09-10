Chewy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $62 million.…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $62 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plantation, Florida-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 33 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHWY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.