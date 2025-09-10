Chase Boosts Bonus Cash Back on Two Ink Business Cards

If you’ve considered the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card or the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card before, now might be…

If you’ve considered the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card or the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card before, now might be the right time to add one to your credit card lineup. Starting Thursday, new cardholders can earn $900 cash back after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first three months. That’s quite a boost from the previous $750 bonus.

A Closer Look at the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Not only does this card charge a $0 annual fee, but cardholders also enjoy a 0% introductory annual percentage rate on purchases for 12 months. After that, you’ll pay a 17.49% to 25.49% variable APR. You can earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent on combined purchases for internet, cable and phone services along with office supply store purchases on each account anniversary. You’ll earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent at restaurants and gas stations each account anniversary. Cardholders also get additional employee cards for no additional cost, and you’ll automatically be considered for a credit line increase every six months or sooner.

A Closer Look at the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card also charges a $0 annual fee, offers a 12-month introductory 0% APR on purchases (17.49% to 23.49% variable APR after) and allows employee cards at no additional cost. However, this card earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on every business purchase.

Who Should Consider One of These Chase Ink Business Cards

You might consider either of these credit cards if you:

— Are in the market for a new business credit card

— Can spend $6,000 in the first three months to meet the bonus requirement without stretching your budget

— Frequently make business purchases that will earn at least 1.5% cash back with the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card or up to 5% with the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Alternate Cards to Consider

If you’d rather earn travel rewards for your business spending, you might consider the Capital One Spark Miles for Business. Right now, you can earn a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles — equal to $500 in travel — after spending $4,500 on purchases within the first three months. You’ll also earn an unlimited 2 miles per dollar on every purchase, and you’ll pay no annual fee.

If you’re a bigger business spender and don’t mind paying a $95 annual fee, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is offering 90,000 bonus points — which is also $900 when redeemed for cash back — when you spend $8,000 in the first three months. You’ll earn three points per dollar on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year.

