Casey’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $215.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $5.77.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.01 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.53 billion.

