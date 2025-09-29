Carnival: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.85 billion. The Miami-based…

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $8.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.07 billion.

