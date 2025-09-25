CarMax: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $95.4…

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $6.59 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

