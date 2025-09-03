Campbell: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Campbell’s Company (CPB) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $145…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Campbell’s Company (CPB) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $145 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $602 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.25 billion.

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.55 per share.

