Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $658.5 million in the period.

