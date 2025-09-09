Calavo: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.7…

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $178.8 million in the period.

