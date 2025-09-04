Brady: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $49.9 million. On…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $49.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.26 per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $397.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $189.3 million, or $3.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.51 billion.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.15 per share.

Brady shares have risen 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

