BlackBerry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $13.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $129.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, BlackBerry expects its per-share earnings to range from 2 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $132 million to $140 million for the fiscal third quarter.

BlackBerry expects full-year earnings in the range of 11 cents to 15 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $519 million to $541 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.27. A year ago, they were trading at $2.45.

