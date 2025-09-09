Bioceres Crop: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44.3…

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Rosario, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $74.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $51.8 million, or 82 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $333.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.67. A year ago, they were trading at $10.10.

