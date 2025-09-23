AutoZone: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $837 million.…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $837 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $48.71.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $50.52 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $6.24 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.5 billion, or $144.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.94 billion.

AutoZone shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 14%. The stock has climbed 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.