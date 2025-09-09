AstroNova: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2…

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $36.1 million in the period.

AstroNova expects full-year revenue in the range of $149 million to $154 million.

AstroNova shares have dropped almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALOT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.