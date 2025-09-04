Argan: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $35.3 million.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $35.3 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.50 per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $237.7 million in the period.

Argan shares have climbed 74% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $237.83, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

