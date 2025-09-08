Appetite and Weight Loss in Older Adults: Causes and Treatment

Catherine used to look forward to enjoying her homemade lasagna every Sunday. The savory flavor profile, balanced with the fresh…

Catherine used to look forward to enjoying her homemade lasagna every Sunday. The savory flavor profile, balanced with the fresh herbs, melted cheese and sweet tomato sauce, reminded her of all the family dinners she had prepared throughout the decades.

Now, however, lasagna has lost its appeal. Eventually, Catherine found herself able to stomach only a few bites of each meal, and not just lasagna, so she’s experienced steady, unintentional weight loss.

Many older adults go through something similar. Some researchers believe that as many as one-third of seniors experience loss of appetite, and this number may be higher for older adults living in senior care facilities.

Learn more about why seniors stop eating and helpful tips to encourage seniors to eat and maintain a healthy weight.

Understanding Appetite Loss in Seniors: Key Factors

To some extent, loss of appetite in healthy older adults can be normal. The aging process causes several physiological changes that can lead to a decreased appetite, which is why many older adults experience a reduction in their eating habits. These changes include:

— Alterations in body composition, such as decreased muscle mass and bone density, which decrease calorie needs

— Reduction in physical activity, which lowers metabolism

— Hormonal changes, such as lower levels of the hormone ghrelin, are responsible for decreasing hunger cues

— Delayed gastric emptying, which causes individuals to feel full and satiated for longer after meals

When a decreased appetite exceeds what is expected during normal aging, it may be a sign of a medical condition that requires evaluation and treatment.

Medical and lifestyle causes of senior weight loss

Unintentional weight loss, or loss of appetite, could be caused by a variety of factors, such as:

— Malignant diseases, such as cancer

— Nonmalignant diseases, such as chronic kidney disease, heart failure or chronic lung disease, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

— Various medications, including some antihistamines and antibiotics. Still, you should only consider decreasing doses or stopping medications under the guidance of a medical professional.

— Mental health conditions, such as depression

— Swallowing or chewing issues

— Dental problems, such as cavities or poorly-fitting dentures

— Trouble with mobility and preparing meals

— Social factors, such as loneliness or the inability to afford groceries

Appetite and weight loss in seniors can be due to overlapping causes, so medical evaluation is necessary to determine the root cause and the most effective treatment.

Risks of Unintentional Weight Loss in Older Adults

Progressive weight loss in older adults can have serious medical consequences.

“It can even increase mortality,” says Dr. Naushira Pandya, a professor and chair of the department of geriatrics at Nova Southeastern University’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine in Florida.

Pandya says that seeking medical evaluation is especially crucial if you notice weight loss or reduced appetite in conjunction with any of the following symptoms:

— Weakness

— Trouble with balancing or walking, or increased falls

— Dehydration

— Recurrent infections

— Depression

— Skin breakdown or wounds

— Blood loss

— Fevers

— Diarrhea

— Pain

These symptoms could point to a root cause of a malnutrition disorder, inflammatory disease or even cancer. For example, fever could be a symptom of an autoimmune condition that requires further investigation. In other cases, these symptoms may be the result of prolonged malnutrition. For example, poor nutrition can lead to skin breakdown and delayed wound healing.

Effective Strategies to Monitor Senior Weight

Unintentional weight loss is concerning if it exceeds 5% of a person’s weight within a six to 12-month span, says Cheryl Mussatto, a clinical dietitian at the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center Cardiac Rehab Program and Cotton O’Neil Diabetes and Endocrinology Center with the Diabetes Learning Center in Topeka, Kansas.

Everyone experiences some loss of lean muscle mass and bone density with aging.

“By the time we reach 65, most of us generally stop gaining weight. Many of us may have some weight loss each year after this age,” she says.

Pandya recommends that families monitor their loved ones’ weight at regular intervals and advocate for them by asking medical professionals to weigh them at every medical appointment.

If the health care teams notice weight loss or decreased appetite, older adults may receive a nutritional assessment, with questions such as:

— Have you had any trouble chewing or swallowing your food?

— How much weight have you lost in the past three months?

— Are you experiencing any new stressors?

Providers may also order laboratory tests or imaging to rule out underlying causes.

Practical Tips to Encourage Eating in the Elderly

Encouraging older adults to eat more can be tricky in the face of chronic conditions and the natural aging process. However, there are some simple adjustments you can make to make mealtime more enjoyable and beneficial.

Stimulating weight gain

If your loved one has recently lost weight, there are some ways you can naturally stimulate weight gain. If the problem seems severe, a medical professional may advise an older adult to take meal replacements, such as nutritional supplement drinks. When using these products, it’s usually best to offer them in addition to meals rather than replacing regular meals. High-protein options can help maintain muscle mass and may be most effective when consumed between meals or at bedtime.

For more mild and recent unintentional weight loss, Mussatto advises:

— Offer whole, calorie-dense foods, such as yogurt, cheese, nuts, peanut butter or 2% milk.

— Keep the fridge and freezer stocked with ready-to-eat fruits, vegetables and snacks.

— Consider a meal delivery service that takes the burden of cooking and meal planning off your loved one.

Boosting senior appetite

Many older adults don’t meet their nutritional needs due to a loss of appetite.

Mussatto suggests trying the following tips:

— Establish a mealtime routine, such as spacing meals two to three hours apart or larger meals four to five hours apart. “Our body becomes accustomed to this pattern and is a good reminder of meeting our hunger and thirst signals,” she says. The best schedule depends on the person’s natural eating habits. Some older adults do better with several small meals and snacks spread throughout the day, while others maintain their appetite with three larger, structured meals. Experimenting with timing can help determine which approach is most comfortable and sustainable.

— Ensure older adults have companionship during meals. “Seniors who live alone are unlikely to look forward to eating by themselves and thus not have much of an appetite,” she explains. Encourage them to attend community social groups or a senior center, eat regularly with friends and family, and consider a meal delivery service if that helps take their mind off planning what to eat.

— Play your loved one’s favorite music while cooking or eating. “It can boost their mood and increase their appetite,” she adds.

Make food more appealing

Aging affects the senses of smell and taste, which is why you may notice your loved one adding extra salt orsugar to improve the flavor. However, consuming excessive amounts of additional salt and sugar can increase concerns about elevated blood sugar or blood pressure.

Mussatto offers the following tips:

— Squeeze fresh lemon or lime juice onto pasta or veggies, or add a dash of vinegar, such as balsamic or red wine vinegar. “That touch of acid brings out sweetness and makes flavors more interesting to eat,” she explains.

— Bring back color to your plate. Serving foods in a variety of colors not only makes a meal look more inviting and exciting, but offers a wealth of nutrients.

— Use herbs as much as possible. Fresh or dried herbs and spices are great flavor enhancers. Ginger, garlic or onions can liven up a dish, as well as herbs such as thyme, sage, basil or rosemary.

Address food aversions

If your loved one is struggling with food aversion or a recent distaste for the taste or smell of certain foods, there are a few ways you can help.

Mussatto suggests trying the following:

— Encourage exercise and outdoor activity. “Regular exercise and going outdoors are natural ways to increase energy and boost hunger,” she notes.

— Cleanse the palate. Offer cinnamon or mint gum, an oral rinse or an opportunity to brush the teeth and gums before meals.

— Ensure that your loved one’s health care provider and dentist are involved in their care to monitor whether any chronic conditions or denture use could be causing food aversions.

