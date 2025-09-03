American Eagle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $77.6…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $77.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 45 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

American Eagle shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.60, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

