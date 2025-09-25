Accenture: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.41 billion. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.41 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $17.6 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.68 billion, or $12.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $69.67 billion.

Accenture expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.52 to $13.90 per share.

Accenture shares have dropped 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 13%. The stock has declined 30% in the last 12 months.

