AAR: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $34.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $739.6 million in the period.

AAR shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $78.60, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

