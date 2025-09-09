A-Mark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $10.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.3 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.98 billion.

A-Mark shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.45, a drop of 44% in the last 12 months.

