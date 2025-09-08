8 Companies That Could Issue the Next Stock Split

Once a stock’s share price gets too high, even a single share can become too expensive for smaller investors. Stock…

Once a stock’s share price gets too high, even a single share can become too expensive for smaller investors.

Stock splits don’t create any inherent value, but they are typically considered bullish catalysts. Companies usually only issue stock splits after extended periods of strong returns, and a stock split is a sign a company’s management is confident in future growth. Several high-profile stocks have completed stock splits in the past few years, including Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Walmart Inc. (WMT), Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY).

When Do Stocks Split?

Companies will often implement stock splits when their share prices get prohibitively high. While stocks can split at any price, many stocks that undergo splits were trading at $400 or higher prior to the split. Companies will likely not split their stocks unless the stocks are trading at or near all-time highs. If the company is struggling to grow and the stock is underperforming, management will likely not see a good reason to split the stock. Finally, companies that have issued stock splits in the past may be more likely to do it again, especially if it has been many years since the previous split.

Here are eight stocks recommended by CFRA analysts that could be the next to announce stock splits.

— Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

— AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

— First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

— TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG)

— Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

— BlackRock Inc. (BLK)

— Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

— United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Booking Holdings is a leading online travel platform in the U.S. and Europe and is the parent company of Priceline.com, Booking.com, Kayak.com and other leading travel and experience booking platforms. Booking previously implemented a stock split back in 2003, and it is an excellent candidate for another split in the near future. Its share price is up more than 331% in the past 10 years. Analyst Alex Fasciano says Booking has multiple growth drivers and an attractive valuation. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $6,450 price target for BNG stock, which closed at $5,474.81 on Sept. 10.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

Auto parts retailer AutoZone may be one of the best candidates for a stock split. It has two past stock splits, and its shares are up more than 490% in the past 10 years. Analyst Garrett Nelson says AutoZone has generated impressive earnings and sales growth and has consistently executed aggressive share buybacks. Looking ahead, Nelson says a combination of an aging U.S. vehicle fleet, steady same-store sales growth and new store openings will help the company continue its positive momentum. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $4,200 price target for AZO stock, which closed at $4252.90 on Sept. 10.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

U.S. bank First Citizens BancShares is another candidate for a stock split given its share price has gained 758% in the past 10 years. First Citizens has never split its stock since its initial public offering in 1992. Analyst Alexander Yokum says First Citizens’ biggest strength is its top-tier management team, which has a long track record of taking calculated risks that pay off for shareholders. A prime example is the company’s 2023 takeover of Silicon Valley Bank. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $2,800 price target for FCNCA stock, which closed at $1,946.65 on Sept. 10.

TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG)

TransDigm designs and manufactures original aircraft parts sold to manufacturers. The company also produces aftermarket replacement parts sold to commercial and military aircraft operators

. TransDigm shares are up 807% over the past 10 years. Analyst Matthew Miller says TransDigm has an optimal positioning in the aircraft parts aftermarket, and its relationships as the sole supplier of certain parts to key customers such as Boeing Co. (BA) and Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) give TransDigm significant pricing leverage. Miller says airlines rely on older fleets, supporting aftermarket demand. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,512 price target for TDG stock, which closed at $1,287.32 on Sept. 10.

[Read: 7 Drone Stocks to Buy in 2025]

Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

Leading streaming video platform Netflix is another candidate for a stock split given its share price has gained 1,154% in the past 10 years. Netflix’s last stock split came in 2015. Analyst Kenneth Leon says Netflix is focused on extending its global reach while competing U.S. streaming platforms have only recently become profitable. Leon says advertising should begin making a significant financial impact for Netflix in 2026, and ad-supported subscriber plans have been a key subscriber growth catalyst. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $1,485 price target for NFLX stock, which closed at $1,247.71 on Sept. 10.

BlackRock Inc. (BLK)

BlackRock is the largest U.S. asset manager and is a leading global investment management company. BlackRock shares are up 370% over the past 10 years. The company has not split its stock once since going public at $14 per share back in 1999. Analyst Catherine Seifert says BlackRock has three major growth pillars that will create value for long-term investors: its proprietary Aladdin risk management technology platform, its market-leading exchange-traded fund franchise and its strategic expansion into alternative assets. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,245 price target for BLK stock, which closed at $1,102.89 on Sept. 10.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Costco is a large, members-only retailer focused primarily on the U.S. and Canadian markets. In the past 10 years, Costco shares are up roughly 713%. Despite its rising share price, Costco has not implemented a stock split since 2000. Analyst Arun Sundaram says Costco offers customers compelling value and an opportunity for treasure hunt shopping. It also offers investors an attractive growth opportunity. Sundaram says Costco’s 92.7% membership renewal rate is particularly impressive. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,130 price target for COST stock, which closed at $956.29 on Sept. 10.

United Rentals Inc. (URI)

United Rentals is one of the world’s largest equipment and heavy machinery rental companies. United is another excellent candidate for a stock split given its share price has gained 1,311% in the past 10 years. The company has never split its stock since its IPO in 1997. Analyst Jonathan Sakraida says investors can expect even more growth from the U.S. equipment rental market in the next decade. Economic uncertainty and higher interest rates have accelerated the shift from equipment ownership to rental. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $900 price target for URI stock, which closed at $944.81 on Sept. 10.

More from U.S. News

5 Best Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

8 Best Stocks to Buy Now With $1,000

5 Best Recommended Stocks to Buy Today

8 Companies That Could Issue the Next Stock Split originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/11/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.