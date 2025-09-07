7 Types of Stocks to Buy if Interest Rates Decline

After a long period of elevated borrowing costs, the Federal Reserve may switch gears with a rate cut or two,…

After a long period of elevated borrowing costs, the Federal Reserve may switch gears with a rate cut or two, or three, before the year’s out. As of Sept. 16, the opening day of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting, the CME FedWatch tool shows interest rate traders have priced in a 96% probability that the central bank will lower the benchmark rate by 25 basis points, or a quarter of a percentage point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to make a policy statement to that effect on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

Rate traders also see a 69.8% chance of another half-point cut (or its equivalent) by the Dec. 10 meeting, which would take the benchmark range from the current 4.25% to 4.5% down to 3.5% to 3.75%.

Lower rates can reduce financing costs for companies, boost the present value of future earnings, and encourage more consumer and business spending. Julia Hermann, global market strategist for New York Life Investments, adds, “Regardless of the September decision, the Fed is more poised to provide an interest rate cut than a hike for the foreseeable future. And because the U.S. economy is not in recession, the pairing of gradually easier policy and a resilient economic backdrop make for a constructive equity environment: It’s too early to move to defensive positioning, in our view.”

Not all sectors respond to Fed accommodations the same way, though. Here are seven types of stocks that tend to benefit when rates come down:

— Real estate.

— Homebuilders.

— Utilities.

— Technology.

— Financials and insurers.

— Consumer discretionary.

— Industrials.

Real Estate

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and property developers are often first in line to benefit from cheaper borrowing costs. Lower mortgage rates can also spur demand for housing and commercial space. Michelle Cluver, head of model portfolio solutions at Global X, comments, “Real estate relies on external financing in addition to property valuation models being impacted by interest rates. A reduction in interest rates is likely to provide a boost to margins as well as support property valuations.”

The iShares Global REIT ETF (ticker: REET), which tracks the roughly 326 holdings of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs Index, was up 9.2% year to date through the Sept. 15 market close. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) tracks the highest-yielding REITs in the world, and was up 16.2% in the same period, according to Morningstar.

Homebuilders

When mortgages become more affordable, home sales typically rise, helping builders and related industries such as construction materials, home improvement and appliances.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) currently holds 35 companies within the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index, and was down 5.3% year to date through the end of June, but has rebounded to +11% as of Sept. 15. The Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB), which incorporates a broad range of companies related to the building and construction industries, is up 23.7% in the same period.

Utilities

Lower interest costs can strengthen utility companies’ balance sheets and may improve dividends as well. Cluver says, “Utilities are capital intensive with high debt burdens. A reduction in interest rates is likely to benefit margins.” Still, Cluver cautions, “Energy and materials both have high economic growth sensitivity and low interest rate sensitivity. As such, should economic growth concerns prompt a rapid reduction in yields, these sectors may struggle.”

The First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU) currently holds 40 utilities companies, and was up 19.1% year to date as of the Sept. 15 market close. Fidelity MSCI Utilities ETF (FUTY) mirrors the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25/50 Index, and it was up 15.2% in the same period.

Technology

Tech companies, especially growth-oriented firms, depend on investment in research and expansion. If borrowing costs decline, these companies may find it easier to fund important projects. Valuations can sometimes also get a lift, since future cash flows are discounted at lower rates.

Hermann comments, “Our favorite structural growth story is digital infrastructure, which can span asset classes, and within U.S. equities can provide a medium-term tailwind to technology, communications, utilities, materials and energy, as we see the pace of physical investment backing the artificial intelligence theme happening in real time.”

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) and Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) offer broad coverage of the technology sector, and were up 17.1% and 17.9% year to date, respectively, as of Sept. 15.

Financials and Insurers

Banks and insurers may see mixed effects, but rate cuts can stimulate lending activity, credit demand and insurance product sales. For certain firms, that can outweigh margin compression.

By mid-September, Fidelity MSCI Financials ETF (FNCL) and Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) were up 12.2% and 19.6% year to date, respectively.

Consumer Discretionary

Lower rates often translate into more confident consumers. Big-ticket purchases (cars, furniture, vacations) become easier to finance, giving retailers and service providers a potential tailwind.

Both Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) and Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) offer investors broad access to the consumer-discretionary space, and are each up 6.8% as of Sept. 15.

Industrials

Manufacturers and transportation companies can benefit from both lower borrowing costs and stronger economic activity spurred by easier credit conditions.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials ETF (FIDU) and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) provide investors with broad coverage of the industrials space and are up 15.6% and 12%, respectively, as of Sept. 15.

The Bigger Picture

Rate cuts don’t guarantee investment gains, and much depends on why the Fed decides to ease. “If they are cutting because the economy is weak, then rate cuts could signal a clear negative for equities. So, perhaps the biggest mistake is assuming all rate cuts will land positively on stocks,” says Dave Grecsek, managing director in investment strategy and research at Aspiriant. Cluver of Global X adds, “Investors should have a view on the direction of Fed policy, as this helps inform a critical part of the macro backdrop; however, they don’t need to reassess their positioning based on every Fed comment. Strong structural tailwinds with favorable macro positioning is a really strong combination.”

In general, cheaper credit typically supports economic growth, lending and business investment, all of which can be favorable for equities in these sectors.

Still, while Fed rate cuts can be helpful, they’re not a magic formula. What matters most is how portfolios are positioned for the long haul. By staying diversified and focused on long-term goals rather than short-term headlines, investors can benefit when opportunities arise without being thrown off course when the Fed shifts its policy.

