7 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch

Stock picking is both an art and a science. It is an art because markets are driven by consumer sentiment and money flow, so a savvy investor constantly observes the world to gauge what people are thinking. It’s also a science because data reveals the details behind every corporate story. Financial analysts build careers on shaping that data into insights that guide financial advisors and the public in making portfolio decisions.

Unlike long-term investing, stock picking is more in-the-moment. The global economy can shift overnight with the stroke of a pen, such as with President Donald Trump’s new tariffs. Governments may boost reliance on companies like Palantir Technologies Inc. (ticker: PLTR) to counter terrorism when world leaders are at odds with each other. A breakthrough, like Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) launch of the graphics processing unit, or GPU, in 1999, can push an obscure company to the forefront. Ongoing innovation helps companies like Nvidia and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) maintain strong market position.

On the flip side of that coin, rising interest rates and inflation can deflate Silicon Valley stocks. A scandal can disrupt a formerly formidable player. So, bigger companies are not always better than smaller ones. Many factors shape stock choices, so coupling professional analysis with personal intuition gives investors an edge.

Because stock movements are so immediate, no one, not even the pros, can predict outcomes with certainty. Even among professional analysts, opinions vary widely. A hot stock today may become a long-term hold. A stock that stumbles may rebound with strong fundamentals to an outsized return. And any stock may completely fizzle without warning. Volatility can be an investor’s friend or foe. Most importantly, a hot stock is only valuable if it fits comfortably into your individual risk profile.

As of mid-September, here are leading stocks trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq that are rated a “strong buy” by professional Wall Street analysts:

“Strong Buy” Stock Upside Potential* Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 20.3% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 22.8% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 13.9% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 11.2% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 8.3% Walmart Inc. (WMT) 9.4% GE Aerospace (GE) 2.0%

*As of Sept. 18, based on recent share price and the consensus target price of analysts on TipRanks rating tables.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Sector: Technology Market capitalization: $4.3 trillion

Nvidia is a leading fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops GPUs and system-on-chip units. Founded in 1993 and based in Santa Clara, California, the company has been central to the growth of visual computing, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Nvidia went public in 1999 and has since expanded from graphics into data center and automotive solutions. Its customer base spans North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Nvidia’s GPUs have fueled the AI boom and are the most powerful and most heavily demanded by tech giants like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon and Google to power their systems. Nvidia also leads in gaming and has become the backbone for self-driving cars and robotics. As of Sept. 18, a consensus of 38 Wall Street analysts consider NVDA a “strong buy,” according to stock ratings and research site TipRanks.com.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Sector: Technology Market cap: $3.8 trillion

Microsoft is a leading provider of software and software services, including the Windows operating system, Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft Teams collaboration platform and Azure cloud infrastructure. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft is led by CEO Satya Nadella, who took over in 2014. Microsoft’s consumer products include the Surface family of devices and Xbox gaming consoles, and it also acquired LinkedIn in 2016 and GitHub in 2018.

The company has a global presence in more than 190 countries and enjoys strong brand recognition. Demand for Microsoft products and services is deeply woven into daily life. The company continues to invest heavily in areas like artificial intelligence, including its partnership with and investment in OpenAI, to make its products smarter and more intuitive. As of Sept. 18, a consensus of 34 Wall Street analysts consider MSFT a “strong buy,” according to TipRanks’ tables.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Sector:

Consumer cyclical Market cap: $2.5 trillion

Amazon is best known for its online retail platform, which offers millions of products across categories such as electronics, apparel, home goods and groceries. In addition to its flagship marketplace, Amazon provides third-party-seller services, subscription offerings like Amazon Prime, and a wide ecosystem of digital content and devices including Amazon Music, Prime Video, Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets. Amazon also operates one of the world’s largest cloud computing platforms, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which delivers on-demand computing, storage and database solutions for businesses, governments and educational institutions.

Founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, the company began as an online bookstore and quickly expanded into a full spectrum of retail and services, reshaping the consumer shopping experience. Headquartered in Seattle, Amazon is led by CEO Andy Jassy, with Bezos now serving as executive chair of the board. Amazon continues to innovate brilliantly to make shopping more convenient and efficient. A consensus of 46 Wall Street analysts consider AMZN a “strong buy” as of Sept. 18, according to TipRanks.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Sector: Communication services Market cap: $2 trillion

Meta Platforms, headquartered in Menlo Park, California, is a global leader in social networking and immersive experiences. Its platforms include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which together connect billions of people worldwide. Beyond social media, the company is pushing into virtual and augmented reality through its Reality Labs division with the goal of building interconnected spaces for professional and personal interaction in the “metaverse.”

Founded in 2004 by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, alongside a group of fellow Harvard University students, the company went public in 2012. In October 2021, it rebranded as Meta Platforms to reflect its broader vision. Demand for Meta’s services continues to rise as advertisers saw its digital tools as among the most effective in the industry at intermingling user data, AI learning and targeted delivery.

Meta has a strong presence in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, and is now eyeing underserved regions to grow its user base further. As of Sept. 18, a consensus of 48 Wall Street analysts consider META a “strong buy.”

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Sector: Technology Market cap: $1.6 trillion

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Broadcom designs, develops and supplies a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Its semiconductor products address high-performance data center networking, enterprise storage, broadband access, wireless communications and industrial applications. In infrastructure software, Broadcom provides tools for mainframe and enterprise DevOps, security, IT operations and value stream management, serving large entities with critical needs.

Founded in 1991 by Henry Samueli and Henry Nicholas, Broadcom has evolved through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. In 2016, Avago Technologies merged with the original Broadcom Corp. and adopted the Broadcom name. CEO Hock Tan has guided its transformation into a diversified tech leader.

Like Nvidia, Broadcom’s chips are now ubiquitous in smartphones, Wi-Fi, data centers, networking, cloud services and AI infrastructure. Demand continues to rise as 5G networks expand. A consensus of 29 Wall Street analysts consider AVGO a “strong buy” as of Sept. 18.

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Sector: Consumer defensive Market cap: $833.2 billion

Walmart, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, is recognized as one of the world’s largest retailers. Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton, the company operates hypermarkets, discount department stores and grocery stores under the Walmart and Sam’s Club banners. Its business model focuses on everyday low prices across a wide range of consumer goods, supported by scale purchasing, efficient supply chain management and a vast global distribution network.

Walmart serves customers across North America, including the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and also operates in Central America, Chile, China, India and Africa through its Massmart subsidiary. Like Amazon, the company relies on regional distribution centers to streamline inventory management and reduce last-mile logistics. After Walton’s passing in 1992, leadership transitioned over time, with Doug McMillon becoming CEO in 2014. Under his guidance, Walmart has significantly expanded its e-commerce platform and emerged as a leader in renewable energy, waste reduction and eco-responsible sourcing, while using data analytics and automation to drive efficiency. Designating WMT a “strong buy” is a consensus of 29 Wall Street analysts, with none rating the stock less than a “buy.”

GE Aerospace (GE)

Sector: Industrials Market cap: $313 billion

GE Aerospace, based in Evendale, Ohio, is the aerospace spinoff of the former General Electric Co. The company designs, builds and services jet engines, electric propulsion systems, avionics and digital solutions for commercial, military, business and general aviation customers. Its products include turbofan engines for airliners, turboshaft engines for helicopters, integrated avionics and predictive maintenance software.

GE Aerospace supports more than 80 airlines worldwide with a network of repair and distribution centers. Led by CEO Russell Stokes, the company is investing in hybrid-electric and hydrogen-compatible engines to push forward sustainable aviation. With a century of engineering heritage and expertise, coupled with a reputation for reliability, GE Aerospace remains a top choice as airlines and militaries modernize their fleets.

On Wall Street, at least 9 analysts warmly regard GE Aerospace, and the consensus is that it is a “strong buy” for future growth.

7 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/18/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.