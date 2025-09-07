7 of the Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy

There’s a famous quote attributed to Warren Buffett that goes, “The stock market is a device for transferring money from…

There’s a famous quote attributed to Warren Buffett that goes, “The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.” And in 2025, when investors are biting their nails over the gyrations of the stock market and hanging on every economic report, that’s definitely a philosophy worth remembering.

There is no guaranteed recipe for success on Wall Street. However, the vast majority of experts agree that trading in and out of stocks based on the latest headlines is a recipe for disaster in most portfolios. Instead, most investors should stay invested even through periods of market volatility, and maintain a long investment horizon of multiple years — or even multiple decades — to keep their financial goals in focus.

Keeping your emotions in check is more easily said than done, of course. But the following list of the best long-term stocks to buy should provide opportunities that any investor would find appealing. The trick is sticking with these stocks until they pay off:

Stock Sector Market capitalization Dividend yield Apple Inc. (ticker: AAPL) Technology $3.75 trillion 0.4% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Health care $425 billion 2.9% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Financials $867 billion 1.9% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Technology $3.8 trillion 0.7% Southern Co. (SO) Utilities $103 billion 3.2% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Communications $182 billion 6.4% Walmart Inc. (WMT) Consumer staples $819 billion 0.9%

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Market value: $3.75 trillion Sector: Technology Dividend: 0.4%

Apple is one of the most dominant companies in the world, with iconic products like the iPhone and iPad. But it has successfully expanded beyond hardware with its services segment — which includes cloud storage, App Store purchases, Apple TV and more. That division now adds up to roughly a third of the company’s total revenue. It’s also driving significant profits, as software usually generates bigger margins than hardware. Apple’s wide moat, brand loyalty and fast-growing services arm make it a reliable long-term investment. Apple also pays a modest quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share, up significantly from a split-adjusted dividend of 11.75 cents at the end of 2014.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Market value: $425 billion Sector: Health care Dividend: 2.9%

Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson is a health care giant with a market value of approximately $425 billion. It stands out for its financial strength, being one of only two U.S. companies with a AAA credit rating. The company boasts a remarkable record of 63 consecutive years of dividend increases, underlining its reliability and shareholder focus. J&J’s diversified revenue base helps insulate it from broader economic fluctuations, as demand for health care remains steady regardless of market conditions. With cutting-edge products in surgery, immunology and oncology, J&J is well-positioned for sustained long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet, global presence and commitment to research and development make it a foundational stock for long-term investors seeking stability and income through dividends.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Market value: $867 billion Sector: Financials Dividend: 1.9%

JPMorgan Chase is the largest U.S. bank by market capitalization and boasts deep roots dating back to 1799. The financial titan and its longtime CEO Jamie Dimon have weathered multiple financial crises while maintaining a strong capital base and industry leadership. The bank made fire-sale asset purchases during both the financial crisis and, more recently, during regional bank volatility in 2023, further expanding its reach. JPM has demonstrated resilience, operational efficiency and a strong regulatory relationship, which have allowed it to steadily grow its quarterly dividend from 5 cents per share in 2010 to $1.50 today. JPMorgan’s scale, profitability and proven management team make it one of the best long-term stocks to buy now.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Market value: $3.8 trillion Sector: Technology Dividend: 0.7%

As mentioned above, Johnson & Johnson is one of two companies with a rarefied AAA credit rating. The other is Microsoft, a technology powerhouse that ranks as one of the largest companies in the world. Known initially for its Windows and Office software, Microsoft has evolved into a diversified enterprise that includes major cloud operations (Azure), gaming (Xbox and Activision Blizzard), and AI development. Microsoft generates nearly $90 billion annually in operating cash flow and holds almost $100 billion in cash and short-term investments. Its broad product portfolio and entrenched position in both consumer and enterprise markets provides a durable competitive advantage that makes MSFT one of the best long-term stocks to buy.

Southern Co. (SO)

Market value: $103 billion Sector: Utilities Dividend: 3.2%

Southern Co. is one of the largest regulated utilities in the U.S., with a market value of more than $100 billion. It serves around 9 million customers across the Southeast, including Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. Incorporated in 1945, Southern has built a reputation for operational stability and reliable income, which appeals to long-term investors seeking consistent dividends — including 24 consecutive years of dividend growth. The company operates a diversified energy mix, including natural gas, nuclear and renewables, positioning it to benefit from growing electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence and data-intensive technologies. Utilities are typically insulated from competition due to high infrastructure costs and regulatory oversight, giving Southern a wide economic moat that makes it a stable long-term investment.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Market value: $182 billion Sector: Communications Dividend: 6.4%

With the largest dividend yield of all the stocks on this list, Verizon stands out as a powerful income play that makes it one of the best long-term stocks to buy now. VZ is the largest wireless carrier in the U.S., with around 146 million customers. The telecom giant is known for its stability, cash flow and an attractive dividend yield. Its core wireless business provides reliable revenue even during economic downturns, and Verizon’s leading market position and solid balance sheet give it a competitive edge. The company is investing in 5G infrastructure and fiber networks, positioning itself for long-term data demand growth in the years ahead.

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Market value: $819 billion Sector: Consumer staples Dividend: 0.9%

Walmart is the largest retailer in the world, with more than 10,000 stores globally. It is also the largest grocery chain in the U.S. and one of the country’s biggest employers. Walmart thrives on its unmatched scale and competitive pricing. The company is on pace to generate more than $700 billion in revenue in the current fiscal year — more than three times the top line of multitrillion-dollar chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), even thought its market value is about one-fifth that of the semiconductor giant’s. Walmart’s focus on essential goods and groceries may generate much hype, but it definitely insulates the stock from economic volatility. That makes it a defensive play in uncertain times, and a stable long-term investment for any portfolio.

