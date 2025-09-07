7 Best ETFs to Buy Now

First things first: The best long-term investment strategy for most people is to buy and hold large-cap stocks, regardless of…

First things first: The best long-term investment strategy for most people is to buy and hold large-cap stocks, regardless of short-term volatility on Wall Street. In fact, some statistics show that rolling 10-year returns are positive for the S&P 500 about 94% of the time — meaning if you bought on any random day in market history, there’s a tremendously good chance you’d see positive returns a decade later.

That said, the day-to-day movements of the stock market have made plenty of headlines in 2025, thanks to heightened volatility and uncertainty. And particularly if you’re at or near retirement, the idea of simply taking what the market gives you could be a recipe for disaster in the event of a prolonged or significant downturn.

The following seven investments rank among the best exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, to buy now because they are tactical trades built for the present moment. Conditions can and will change, of course — but here’s what’s working on Wall Street right now:

ETF Expense ratio Assets iShares China Large-Cap ETF (ticker: FXI) 0.74% $7.1 billion Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) 0.06% $26.8 billion Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.08% $27 billion iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) 0.39% $2.1 billion Global X Uranium ETF (URA) 0.69% $4.7 billion iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) 0.38% $21.2 billion Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) 0.59% $100 million

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Assets: $7.1 billion Expense ratio: 0.74%

There’s a lot of talk about U.S. resilience, but Chinese companies have proven to be even more so in 2025, as the local market there has been on quite a run. This iShares fund represents the largest companies in the nation, with top holdings including tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TCHEY), along with state-run financial behemoth China Construction Bank Corp. (OTC: CICHF). The fund has jumped more than 35% so far this year, handily outpacing the S&P 500 and proving that global trade disruptions aren’t holding back this region — at least not yet.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Assets: $26.8 billion Expense ratio: 0.06%

Another region that has performed well this year is Europe, as Wall Street has been encouraged by improving economic fundamentals and more attractive valuations relative to the U.S. after its recent run. Beyond the unique opportunities in the EU amid what many consider a frothy U.S. market, geographic diversification can help smooth out long-term bumps in the road. VGK is composed of leading European multinationals including German software leader SAP SE (SAP), Dutch semiconductor firm ASML Holding NV (ASML) and Swiss consumer giant Nestlé SA (OTC: NSRGY). As the largest European stock ETF on Wall Street by assets, VGK offers exposure to more than 1,200 individual holdings in a single cost-effective fund.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Assets: $27 billion Expense ratio: 0.08%

Turning closer to home, President Donald Trump’s policies are already influencing energy markets through deregulation and increased fossil fuel production. That’s not surprising, given the U.S. Department of Energy is now led by a former fracking industry CEO. Oil prices have softened somewhat due to surging output, with production hitting a record high of 13.58 million barrels per day in June. However, with continued unrest in the Middle East and Russia, there is perhaps a greater need than ever for this domestic supply. And with persistent inflationary pressures on commodity prices, XLE could be an ETF to watch heading into the end of 2025 and beyond.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)

Assets: $2.1 billion Expense ratio: 0.39%

Sticking with commodity-backed investments that thrive in an inflationary environment, gold miners are also shining in 2025 thanks to widespread geopolitical uncertainty. While gold itself is often seen as a store of value in times of trouble, physical bullion has “only” rallied about 37% this year — whereas this leading mining stock ETF has more than doubled since Jan. 1. Top holdings include Newmont Corp. (NEM) and Barrick Mining Corp. (ABX.TO), with a focused portfolio of about 40 top gold miners from around the world.

Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

Assets: $4.7 billion Expense ratio: 0.69%

Thanks to a shifting policy environment in Washington and surging energy demand — driven in part by artificial intelligence hardware — nuclear power is having a bit of a moment in 2025. URA is a timely way to play this resurgence. This Global X fund owns shares of companies such as leading uranium miner Cameco Corp. (CCJ) and reactor specialist Oklo Inc. (OKLO). It also has a modest allocation to physical uranium, providing holistic exposure to nuclear power trends and potential growth in this corner of the energy sector. Public-sector shifts and a global push beyond traditional fossil fuels in the age of climate change have created a unique opportunity for nuclear — and URA is one of the best ETFs to buy now as a result.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Assets: $21.2 billion Expense ratio: 0.38%

Speaking of AI, there’s no shortage of ways to play this megatrend — from highfliers like Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) to thematic ETFs like the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ). But let’s face it: The behemoths of Big Tech are heavily invested in AI, no matter their legacy operations. It’s becoming clear that “artificial intelligence” may soon apply to just about any company — much like “internet stocks” did in past decades. So rather than chase volatile startups or stocks with sky-high valuations, investors might consider the largest tech ETF on the market: IYW. It offers exposure to nearly 150 technology leaders, including Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)

Assets: $100 million Expense ratio: 0.59%

While the previous funds all capitalize on strong 2025 investment themes, TAIL is less about swing trading and more about long-term protection. The ETF is designed as a hedge against so-called “tail risk” — low-probability but high-impact events that lie at the far extremes of a statistical distribution. To guard against these rare but disruptive scenarios, TAIL invests primarily in stable U.S. Treasurys while supplementing the portfolio with options trades that profit during sharp market declines. While the fund has slightly underperformed in 2025, it spiked nearly 20% in just a few trading days during April’s worst market volatility. If you’re worried about what’s around the corner, TAIL could be one of the best ETFs to buy now to protect your portfolio.

7 Best ETFs to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/18/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.