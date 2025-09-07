7 Best Data Center Stocks, ETFs and REITs to Buy Now

Despite persistent global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and the continued ripple effects from erratic trade and tariff policies from the…

Despite persistent global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and the continued ripple effects from erratic trade and tariff policies from the White House, the U.S. stock market continues its strong rally in 2025. As of late September, the broad market, as represented by the large-cap S&P 500 index, has posted a significant 13.7% year-to-date gain by market price and remains near all-time highs.

So, what’s pushing stocks higher? The market’s momentum is being fueled by two overriding and closely related themes.

The first is the incredible and rapidly rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications across individuals, governments and commercial institutions. The second (the massive industrial engine largely driven by the first) is the unprecedented explosion in enterprise spending on data centers and the ancillary effects that boom is having on the entire economy.

Think of it this way: AI is the brain, and the data center is the nervous system. The explosive growth of AI has created an insatiable demand for powerful data centers.

Companies are increasing their data center spending so fast that it’s difficult to keep up with current estimates. Still, investors can expect capital expenditures, or capex, by the “Magnificent Seven” mega-cap tech companies on AI and data center investments to exceed $400 billion in fiscal 2025, according to a July 21 report from Matt Weller, global head of market research at StoneX and Forex.com. Looking beyond just the Magnificent Seven to include the entire tech industry, the Dell’Oro Group — an independent market research and consulting firm specializing in data center infrastructure — forecasts that data center capex will reach $1.2 trillion worldwide by 2029.

That kind of spending is bound to have huge knock-on effects on the U.S. and global economies. After all, building new data centers and upgrading old ones to handle AI involves the industrial sector, the materials sector, utilities, energy, defense companies, the real estate sector and, of course, the communications, information and technology sectors. In the final analysis, almost the entire market is — directly or indirectly — benefiting from the ongoing data center boom.

That said, some stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are benefiting more than others. Generally, securities with a specific focus on AI infrastructure and data centers are doing better right now than those with indirect ties to those fast-growing industries. There are dozens of data center stocks, ETFs and REITs worth considering, but the seven highlighted below offer particularly timely opportunities in today’s market:

Stock/ETF/REIT Market Capitalization Forward Annual Dividend Yield as of Sept. 30 Broadcom Inc. (ticker: AVGO) $1.6 trillion 0.7% Micron Technology Inc. (MU) $197.3 billion 0.3% Ciena Corp. (CIEN) $21.1 billion N/A Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK) $202 million* 0.1%** Equinix Inc. (EQIX) $76.8 billion 2.4% Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) $59.7 billion 2.9% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) $3.8 trillion 0.7%

*Total assets, rather than market capitalization, are listed for this fund. **30-day SEC yield.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a “linchpin in AI data centers,” according to Greg Harmon, assistant professor of banking and finance at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University. The $1.6 trillion company designs and manufactures the essential semiconductors that power data center networking, storage and connectivity. From the high-speed ethernet switches that shuttle data at lightning speed to custom chips for AI accelerators, Broadcom’s technology is an indispensable component of the AI revolution.

Broadcom’s financial performance reflects its critical position in the market. The company has demonstrated consistent revenue growth and strong profitability, driven by its leadership in the data center space and its strategic software acquisitions.

“Its VMware acquisition bolsters software for virtualized AI environments, making it a full-stack provider,” Harmon says.

This acquisition caused a 50% drop in net income in 2024. This shouldn’t alarm investors, though, since it was a one-time event not caused by operating failures and the company still reported about $6 billion in net income and record revenue for the year. And revenue has continued to accelerate into 2025, driven by its custom AI accelerators, networking and the VMware acquisition.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Of all the essential gears turning the AI machine, memory and storage are often overlooked, but they’re absolutely critical. That’s why Micron Technology deserves a serious look from any investor hunting for a foundational play in the data center boom.

The company “dominates high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM for AI servers, where data-intensive workloads require massive, low-latency storage,” according to Harmon. DRAM products are used in a variety of computing applications, from laptops to gaming consoles, but the real excitement right now is its HBM, which supports the massive amounts of data needed by AI.

Micron’s HBM3E chips power Nvidia’s GPUs, “positioning it as a key enabler of AI training,” Harmon says.

The tailwind created by the high demand for HBM chips has many analysts optimistic. Morningstar recently increased the stock’s fair valuation to $150 thanks to “impressive AI-driven pricing,” according to senior equity analyst William Kerwin.

Ciena Corp. (CIEN)

AI gets most of the headline attention, but companies like Ciena are the unsung heroes of the data center revolution. In a way, Ciena builds the literal backbone of the internet by supplying the optical networking required to transmit the immense amounts of data AI needs to run.

“Ciena specializes in coherent optics and data center interconnect (DCI) solutions, enabling high-speed, low-latency links between AI clusters, critical as data centers proliferate,” Harmon says.

Ciena’s WaveLogic technology is the gold standard for DCIs, providing a fast and efficient way to move terabits of data, a crucial capability for any cloud provider or carrier building out its AI platforms. The recent acquisition of Nubis Communications shows Ciena is continuing to expand its reach inside data centers to capitalize on the connectivity needs of AI servers, too. It enhances its “rack-scale performance for AI” and should give it a “strategic edge,” according to Harmon.

If you pair it with Broadcom for chip and connectivity exposure and Micron for memory, you’ll have a complementary trio of data center stocks to cover 80% of AI data center buildout costs, he says.

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK)

TRFK is a data center and digital infrastructure ETF with $202 million in total assets. Due in large part to the data center boom, this fund is up 32.5% year to date as of Sept. 30 and 42.9% for the prior 12-month period.

TRFK is designed to track the Pacer Data Transmission and Communication Revolution Index. TRFK has an expense ratio of 0.49% and a modest 30-day SEC yield of 0.1%.

TRFK is not strictly a quantitative ETF, but it is a rules-based, market cap-weighted fund. Its portfolio consists of listed stocks and American depositary receipts, or ADRs, of companies that derive at least 50% of revenue from data-related activities. Such activities include data transmission, networking, broadband services, semiconductors, software, data storage, cloud computing infrastructure, electrical components and data-centric industrial machinery. In other words, this ETF invests in companies and technologies that are central to the data center industry.

Equinix Inc. (EQIX)

Equinix is far and away the largest data center REIT in the world. The company has a market cap of $76.8 billion and operates more than 270 data centers on six continents. This includes colocation facilities and xScale hyperscale data centers in 33 countries in North America, the EMEA countries — Europe, Middle East and Africa — and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has 59 major projects underway and recently opened the first AI-ready data center in Chennai, India.

Its centers act as a neutral “meet-me room” where the world’s major networks, cloud providers — AWS, Azure, Google Cloud — and enterprises physically and virtually connect. This concentration of partners, including Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Oracle Corp. (ORCL), creates a powerful network effect, making it difficult for competitors to replicate and driving consistent customer retention.

This powerful ecosystem is now the essential underpinning for AI and hybrid multi-cloud strategies. In addition to operating data centers, it provides products like Equinix Fabric, which supplies the fast, low-latency data exchange AI models need to run. By offering the physical space and high-speed connectivity required to run such compute-intensive workloads, Equinix is well positioned for future growth, regardless of which companies win the AI technology race.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust is a global REIT and is considered one of the largest dedicated providers of data center solutions. While Equinix dominates the interconnection market, Digital Realty is the leader in offering massive, power-heavy facilities for the world’s biggest cloud providers, such as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), to run their core infrastructure.

The company’s platform, PlatformDigital, spans over 300 data centers globally. It provides move-in-ready data center suites or build-to-suit models. Its high-density colocation provides the specialized power and liquid cooling solutions to support the AI’s high-performance computing. The company is actively innovating in this area, including the launch of its Digital Realty Innovation Lab to help customers pre-validate high-density AI workloads before full-scale deployment, positioning it as a foundational layer for the global AI factory.

As a REIT, DLR offers a strong quarterly dividend, providing both growth potential and income to investors. The forward dividend yield is about 2.9%.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

This mega-cap stock is a premier player in the data center space. Microsoft’s data center involvement stems from its Azure global cloud computing platform, which requires a tremendous amount of digital infrastructure to function.

Microsoft operates more than 400 data centers in 70 regions across the world. These data centers are critical to Microsoft’s overall ecosystem, which includes Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Copilot AI. In short, advanced data centers drive revenue growth and provide the company with a competitive advantage among cloud, digital communications and data processing businesses.

Update 10/01/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.