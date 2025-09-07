7 Best Cryptocurrency Mining Stocks

The cryptocurrency industry is once again in the middle of a boom cycle, spearheaded by institutional investment in spot crypto…

The cryptocurrency industry is once again in the middle of a boom cycle, spearheaded by institutional investment in spot crypto exchange-traded funds, a weakening U.S. dollar and a crypto-friendly U.S. president in Donald Trump.

Most top cryptocurrencies have performed extremely well as of late, and rising crypto prices mean higher margins for crypto miners. In fact, some crypto mining stocks have been among the best-performing investments in the entire market in the past year. Cryptocurrency miners remain extremely volatile and risky investments, but speculators are hoping these seven top crypto mining stocks can maintain their bullish momentum:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Marathon Digital is a U.S. Bitcoin (BTC) mining company that operates its own mining pool, invests in mining hardware, builds custom firmware and designs mining infrastructure. The company aims to improve mining efficiency by integrating its own technology. In the most recent quarter, Marathon reported $238 million in revenue — up 64% from the same period the year before — and an 82% year-over-year increase in energized hash rate, a metric used to measure the speed of crypto mining. Marathon mined 2,358 BTC in the quarter, bringing its total holdings up to 49,951 BTC. The company also improved its cost/petahash per day by 24%, and reported a cost per kilowatt-hour of just 4 cents.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT)

Riot Platforms is a U.S. Bitcoin mining company focused on growing its hash rate and infrastructure capacity. In the most recent quarter, Riot reported 1,426 BTC produced, up from just 844 BTC in the same quarter a year ago. As of the end of the quarter, the company held 19,273 BTC, of which 3,300 is being held as collateral. Riot reported a 45% year-over-year increase in its average global network hash rate and boasts an industry-leading financial position that includes $141.1 million in working capital and $255.4 million in unrestricted cash on hand.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

CleanSpark is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company. In August, CleanSpark reported the company reached an operational hash rate of 50 exahashes per second (EH/s) and said it has doubled its hash rate in the past year. As of the end of August, CleanSpark was mining 657 BTC per month and had a total Bitcoin reserve of more than 13,000 BTC. The company has a deployed fleet of more than 242,000 mining machines and operates multiple data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. CleanSpark has more than 1 gigawatt of power capacity under contract.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Hut 8 is a Bitcoin miner and energy infrastructure operator with self-mining, managed services, hosting and traditional data center operations throughout North America. The company’s mining exposure comes from its 80% ownership stake in subsidiary American Bitcoin, which is also backed by Trump family members Donald Trump Jr. and American Bitcoin Chief Strategy Officer Eric Trump. . Hut 8’s portfolio consists of 15 sites, including five application-specific integrated circuit colocation and managed service sites in Alberta, New York and Texas and five high-performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario. The company recently reported 10,667 BTC held in reserve.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Cipher Mining is a technology company focused on developing and operating Bitcoin mining data centers in the U.S. Cipher says its Black Pearl Phase I project brought the company’s total self-mining capacity up to about 16.8 EH/s in the most recent quarter. The company reported 1,063 BTC held as of the end of the quarter and a power cost per BTC of just $27,324. Cipher now has an active portfolio of 477 megawatts of capacity and future development opportunities at seven sites totaling 2.6 gigawatts of potential capacity.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms is a global, vertically integrated company that constructs and manages data center infrastructure used for Bitcoin mining, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence software. The company has 14 operational data centers and 410 megawatts of energized capacity. In the most recent quarter, Bitfarms produced 718 BTC and reported 17.7 EH/s hash rate. The company sold 1,052 BTC in the quarter, generating $100 million in total proceeds that were used to pay capital expenditures. After exiting its mining operations in Argentina, Bitfarms says it has no plans for additional miner purchases. The company holds 1,402 BTC.

IREN Ltd. (IREN)

IREN is a vertically-integrated data center operator that runs both a Bitcoin mining business and an AI cloud business. The company has constructed its own data centers on sites that have abundant low-cost renewable energy. In fact, IREN’s five North American data centers have both ASIC cryptocurrency miners and graphics processing units for cloud computing that are 100% powered by renewable energy. Its Bitcoin mining capacity is 50 EH/s. IREN’s strategy of focusing on low-cost Bitcoin mining and selling BTC to fund a pivot to AI infrastructure and data centers has been a tremendous success so far, with shares more than quadrupling so far in 2025.

Update 09/23/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.