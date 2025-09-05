5 Largest Brokerage Firms of 2025

The retail brokerage business in the U.S. has become a game about scale: It’s dominated by a handful of large…

The retail brokerage business in the U.S. has become a game about scale: It’s dominated by a handful of large firms that have devoted themselves to delivering services cheaply.

Zero-commission trades are common. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, and even index mutual funds with 0% expense ratios are easy to find.

In the latter half of the year, Charles Schwab and Vanguard held the top spots as the largest brokerage firms in 2025 by assets under management, or AUM. This metric represents how much money the firm manages on behalf of its clients and is one of the most common ways of measuring a brokerage firm’s size.

Schwab and Vanguard each report about $11 trillion in total client assets. That’s 110 times the estimated number of stars in the Milky Way galaxy, according to NASA. That’s also more than double the total gross domestic product of Germany.

For a retail investor looking for a wide range of offerings and products with the security of a brokerage with several trillion in assets under management, there’s a good chance you’ll be selecting from one of the five largest brokerage firms below:

Brokerage firm Assets under management* Charles Schwab $11.2 trillion Vanguard Group $11 trillion UBS $6.6 trillion Fidelity Investments $6.4 trillion JPMorgan Chase & Co. $3.9 trillion

*Verified through investor relations and company data as of Sept. 18, 2025.

Charles Schwab

Schwab got an early start in 1975 as a discount broker when brokerage commissions were deregulated and started offering 24-hour order entry and quotes in 1982. The firm also opened its first international office in Hong Kong that same year. It now has 37.8 million active brokerage accounts on its platform.

There’s $1.3 trillion invested in Schwab’s proprietary ETFs and mutual funds. The firm also recently reported an increase in its self-directed workplace retirement accounts for the second quarter of 2025. The average account balance was just over $362,000, an 8.1% year-over-year increase, according to the firm.

In 2020, Schwab acquired TD Ameritrade, a recognized leader in delivering low fees across a range of services. This means that TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim trading platform, a favorite among retail traders for its analysis and charting tools, is available through Schwab’s website.

Read our full broker review of Schwab.

Vanguard Group

Best known for its index funds, Pennsylvania-based Vanguard manages $11 trillion in assets as of September, and has more than 50 million clients. Founder Jack Bogle, who died in 2019, was known as an evangelist for low-cost investing. It’s a philosophy the firm continues to live by, having recently announced its “largest fee cut ever” on nearly half of its funds. The firm claims this reduction may save investors $350 million cumulatively, with an average ETF and mutual fund expense ratio of 0.07%.

Vanguard offers 445 proprietary funds around the globe, including the nation’s oldest balanced mutual fund, the Vanguard Wellington Fund (ticker: VWELX), which was founded in 1929.

Vanguard takes its stewardship of client assets seriously. Overall, it’s more focused on long-term and retirement investing rather than active trading, compared to its largest rivals. For example, Vanguard doesn’t let clients buy cryptocurrencies on its platform, since it believes these speculative assets are ill-advised for long-term investors.

That said, for investors most interested in what Vanguard does best — retirement investing and a focus on low-cost and indexed products — the firm lives up to its name.

Read our full broker review of Vanguard.

UBS

UBS not only manages about $6.6 trillion in assets, it’s also over 160 years old. Of course, it wasn’t UBS at the time. It didn’t become UBS until 1998 when the Union Bank of Switzerland and Swiss Bank Corp. merged to create the global banking institution it is today.

This long history has given UBS plenty of time to grow and expand. While it remains headquartered in Zurich and Basel, Switzerland, it has offices all across the U.S. where you can get investment, wealth and asset management services.

UBS considers wealth management to be the core of its U.S. business. This makes it better suited for investors who want to work with a financial advisor than those looking to DIY their investing and financial planning.

Fidelity Investments

If you were to measure brokerage firms by their assets under administration, or AUA, which are assets owned and managed by clients but administered by a third-party financial institution, Fidelity would be the biggest stock brokerage firm on earth, at $16.4 trillion in AUA.

However, this list ranks for assets under management, of which Fidelity has $6.4 trillion. This is up from $5.8 trillion as of March.

Fidelity’s customers include individual investors, employers, third-party wealth management firms, institutions and charitable donors. Its suite of features can appeal to every type of investor, from the do-it-yourself investor who can enjoy the research Fidelity offers — including targeted news feeds by sector and analysis by Fidelity experts and outside providers — to hands-off investors who can work with a personal financial advisor or use the firm’s robo advisor.

Like many of its competitors, the firm also offers commission-free online trades of ETFs, stocks and options. In 2018, it launched the industry’s first zero-expense-ratio mutual funds, called the Fidelity Zero funds. Over the past 30 years, it has continued to carve a name for itself in the index fund niche, and now represents one of the largest index mutual fund providers in the industry, according to Morningstar data.

Read our full broker review of Fidelity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The company that eventually became JPMorgan Chase was originally founded by former U.S. vice president Aaron Burr as the Manhattan Co. in 1799. It provided fresh drinking water as a way to work around first Treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton’s opposition to any bank that would threaten the monopoly his Bank of New York had on the sector. It wasn’t until 1996 that J.P. Morgan & Co. — started by investment banker John Pierpont Morgan Sr. of U.S. Steel and General Electric — merged with the Chase Manhattan Co.

Today, JPMorgan’s securities disclosures put the amount of client assets it manages at over $3.9 trillion. As you might imagine, at that size it does a little of everything. At the low end, its digital platform can be a good commission-free broker for beginning traders, charging zero commissions on stocks, mutual funds, ETFs and options trades, with screening tools to help users define their strategies.

The firm also provides wealth management, banking and personalized lending services. Ultra-high-net worth clients can enjoy an even broader suite of family wealth planning services, such as philanthropy planning.

If you like to keep all your finances under one roof, you’ll also appreciate the firm’s banking arm Chase Bank, where you can access bank accounts and credit cards. It recently announced a partnership with Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) to facilitate better cryptocurrency transactions.

Read our full broker review of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Update 09/18/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.