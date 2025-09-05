5 Cruises With the Best Entertainment

One of the best parts of cruising is enjoying the ample entertainment around the ship. While each cruise line offers…

One of the best parts of cruising is enjoying the ample entertainment around the ship. While each cruise line offers something different, the best ships truly have something for everyone, from adults-only shows and variety acts to family-friendly performances in massive theaters — and even deck parties that will keep you out until the wee hours of the morning (if you’re into that kind of thing).

Even after you’ve settled on which line to sail with, the offerings on each individual ship can vary. Smaller or older ships tend to have fewer bells and whistles, so live shows may not have all the special effects and flashy moments found on bigger or newer ships. Additionally, larger ships can hold more venues, yielding an even wider variety of entertainment options.

Royal Caribbean’s latest megaship, Star of the Seas, has everything from a bar with dueling pianos to an ice-skating stunt show, while smaller ships like Disney Magic offer intimate venues that showcase a more classic cruise entertainment experience (think: Broadway-style performances).

If onboard entertainment is a big factor for your next cruise, continue reading to learn more about the cruise lines with the best entertainment, plus which ships offer spectacular performances and unique opportunities. Keep in mind that entertainment offerings may change over time based on guest feedback, the season or where a ship is sailing. It’s always best to check the cruise line’s website ahead of your trip to see what will be available.

Virgin Voyages

Adults-only Virgin Voyages is known for its innovative entertainment. With the addition of Brilliant Lady — which sailed its maiden voyage (or “MerMaiden,” as Virgin calls it) from New York City on Sept. 5, 2025 — the fleet now has four vessels, each with its own unique entertainment options.

Two fleetwide offerings are the iconic PJ Party and Scarlet Night. At the PJ Party, get cozy in pajamas of all kinds as you dance the night away. Meanwhile, Scarlet Night invites cruisers to don their best red outfits; pop-up performances around the ship end with a massive pool party under the stars.

On each of Virgin’s ships, there are a few shows specific to that vessel. On Scarlet Lady, you’ll find “Duel Reality,” which is a retelling of “Romeo and Juliet” combined with thrilling circus acts. Valiant Lady brings an a cappella group, The Magnets, to the ship to perform, while Resilient Lady features “Persephone,” a modern retelling of the Greek tale. Other popular shows across multiple ships include “The Miss Behave Show” (part game show, part immersive theater), “UNITITLED DANCESHOWPARTYTHING” (an eclectic mix of performances that will get you on your feet to dance) and Klub Rubiks (an ’80s-themed dance party).

Passengers sailing on Brilliant Lady will love that the ship features an all-new, exclusive lineup of entertainment. You can start your evening with a lively dinner show called “Up With a Twist,” then head to “Murder in the Manor,” which takes you on an interactive murder mystery journey. “Out of Time” is part song and dance, part musical comedy, racing through decades of music.

Around the ships, you can also find pop-up entertainment offerings like live music, DJs spinning the latest hits by the pool and even an onboard record store with listening stations. If you feel the need to belt it out on your own, there are private karaoke rooms for you and your squad to sing your favorite songs.

Royal Caribbean

Loyal Royal Caribbean cruisers know that the brand has larger-than-life entertainment on each of its ships, but the best onboard entertainment is on Oasis- and Icon-class ships. These larger ships — among the world’s biggest — feature a host of entertainment venues that offer everything from late-night dance parties and comedy club acts to spellbinding performances in the Royal Theater.

Two ships that amp up the entertainment value are Wonder of the Seas and Icon of the Seas. On Wonder of the Seas, boredom won’t be on the table; the ship has three big shows across three venues. The first is the AquaTheater show “inTENse,” which has an all-female cast. It takes place in the deepest pool at sea and combines high diving, synchronized swimming and special effects for an unbelievable performance.

There’s also an ice-skating show called “365: The Seasons on Ice,” and a stage show in the Royal Theater called “The Effectors II: Crash ‘n’ Burn,” which is a take on modern superheroes complete with high-energy musical numbers and special effects. Around the ship, you’ll also find smaller-scale entertainment options like silent disco parties and live music, as well as dancing at the various bars.

Icon of the Seas also has an ice-skating rink, an AquaTheater and three shows in the main theater. But one show that you absolutely cannot miss is “The Wizard of Oz.” The Broadway musical makes its way to the ship with Royal Caribbean’s largest cast and orchestra. The show’s musical numbers are catchy, the costumes are sparkly and Dorothy singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is a real “wow” moment.

Disney Cruise Line

There’s entertainment around every corner on a Disney Cruise Line voyage. On every Disney ship, you’ll find beloved Disney characters to meet and take photos with. Sailings to the Bahamas and Caribbean feature Pirate Night, which takes over one evening of the cruise. In addition to a pirate-themed dinner, there’s pirate trivia, meet-and-greets with Captain Hook and Captain Jack Sparrow, and the only cruise ship deck party with fireworks at sea.

Throughout the fleet, kids and adults can enjoy spectacular Broadway-style performances inside the Walt Disney Theatre. Shows like “Disney The Little Mermaid,” “Disney The Tale of Moana,” “Tangled: The Musical,” “Disney’s Aladdin — A Musical Spectacular” and “Disney Hercules” bring iconic movies to life. The Walt Disney Theatre also hosts variety acts on longer itineraries.

When it’s time to settle down for the night, head to the onboard movie theaters (available on every Disney ship) to catch beloved classics or first-release films. Meanwhile, Disney’s adults-only bars and lounges host live music, games like Match Your Mate and trivia throughout the evenings.

On Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny, entertainment is even part of your dining rotation. On each of these ships, one restaurant pairs your meal with a show. Favorites include Tiana’s Place on Disney Wonder, where Tiana (from “The Princess and the Frog”) gets ready for a big Mardi Gras celebration; Plaza de Coco on Disney Treasure, where Miguel from the Pixar movie “Coco” reunites with his grandparents on Dia de los Muertos; and Rapunzel’s Royal Table on Disney Magic, where you’re invited to celebrate Rapunzel’s birthday with singing, dancing, and even meeting Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

Norwegian Cruise Line

From game shows in the main theaters to cover bands at smaller venues, Norwegian Cruise Line knows what it’s doing when it comes to entertainment. Whether you’re sailing one of Norwegian’s newer ships — such as Prima, Viva or Aqua — or an older vessel, there’s plenty of fun to be had on board.

Each night in the theater, you can watch stellar performances like “Red, White, & British,” which showcases British pop music from yesterday and today, or a Broadway-style retelling of “Beetlejuice The Musical.” The theater also hosts game shows like “Deal or No Deal,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “Press Your Luck,” where audience members are called to the stage to play.

Besides the main stage, Syd Norman’s Pour House is the hot spot for live entertainment. On Norwegian Prima, for example, you may be treated to “Syd Norman’s Presents: Rumours,” which features a stellar cover band singing the entirety of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 record, “Rumours,” plus history and stories of the band and the curation of the album.

Celebrity Cruises

Think of Celebrity Cruises as Royal Caribbean’s cooler big sister (both lines are owned by Royal Caribbean Group, after all). The Celebrity brand mainly targets adults traveling together or families with older children. No matter what ship you’re sailing on, you’re sure to find a host of entertainment offerings. Live music plays throughout the day on all of the ships; you may spot live jazz at The Lawn Club or a guitarist performing pop and folk tunes at the Sunset Bar in the late afternoon.

Cruisers can attend multisensory shows in the ships’ main theaters — like “Crystallize” on Celebrity Apex, which combines pop violin music with acrobatics and dancing, or “Awaken” on Celebrity Ascent, which transports viewers into a dreamlike sequence through music, dancing, special effects and magic tricks.

Of course, no good cruise is complete without a late-night party. Head to The Club for events like The Jazz Joint, which features live music and specialty acts, or Caravan at The Club for a circus variety show. If you’re sailing around the Caribbean, pack some sparkles: The pool deck turns into a glittering disco ball once each cruise with a Shine the Night party under the stars, complete with a DJ spinning the best tracks.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Megan duBois has been covering travel, cruising and theme parks for five-plus years. She has taken more than 50 cruises, has traveled to four continents and more than 25 countries, and has visited a dozen theme parks around the world. Her work appears online and in print in major publications like U.S. News & World Report, Travel + Leisure, The Points Guy, Conde Nast Traveler, Forbes and more.

