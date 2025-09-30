2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

Despite concerns about slowing economic growth, tariff uncertainties and a potential government shutdown, the S&P 500 has gained 13.7% through…

Despite concerns about slowing economic growth, tariff uncertainties and a potential government shutdown, the S&P 500 has gained 13.7% through the first three quarters of 2025. Investors are hoping that bullish momentum will continue heading into 2026, but a handful of stocks have already generated some particularly impressive gains this year.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Top 2025 performers include strategic metal mining stocks, health care stocks with unique catalysts and companies mining and investing in cryptocurrency. Here are the 10 best-performing stocks of 2025 among companies that trade on major U.S. exchanges and have market capitalizations of at least $1 billion:

Stock Year-to-date gain through Sept. 30 10. Metals Co. Inc. (ticker: TMC) 468% 9. Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM) 543% 8. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (BMNR) 565% 7. ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) 580% 6. Anbio Biotechnology (NNNN) 645% 5. Abivax (ABVX) 1,059% 4. Super X AI Technology Ltd. (SUPX) 1,620% 3. Diginex Ltd. (DGNX) 2,719% 2. QMMM Holdings Ltd. (QMMM) 9,228% 1. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd. (RGC) 11,830%

10. Metals Co. Inc. (TMC)

The Metals Co. is a deep-sea mineral exploration company focused on mining, collecting and processing polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in international waters. The company specifically targets nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese. TMC shares took off starting in April after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ramp up efforts to explore ocean floor mining for critical minerals. There are a limited number of companies focused on deep sea mining, and the Metals Co. could be a big winner from Trump’s enthusiasm for exploring the seabed. TMC stock trades for less than $7 a share, but it’s up 468% in 2025.

9. Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM)

Almonty Industries is a leading global supplier of conflict-free tungsten to the advanced technology and defense industries. In addition to established mining operations in Portugal and Spain, Almonty’s flagship operation in Sangdong, South Korea, is expected to supply more than 80% of global tungsten outside of China once the mine reaches full capacity. Gold has gotten most of the attention in 2025, but tungsten prices have also skyrocketed. Almonty’s stock price began to take off around the time the company uplisted its stock from the over-the-counter (OTC) market to the Nasdaq in July 2025. ALM stock is up 543% year to date.

8. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies operates data centers for Bitcoin mining that utilize a 100% immersion cooling system. Immersion-cooled data centers submerge their electronic servers in a liquid coolant rather than relying on traditional air cooling, which makes them much more efficient. BitMine’s stock price took off on June 30 when the company announced Fundstrat’s Tom Lee would be taking over as its chairman of the board of directors, immediately lending credibility to the small miner. The company also announced it will be pivoting to a strategy focused on acquiring and holding cryptocurrency Ether (ETH). BMNR shares are up 565% in 2025.

7. ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

ThredUp operates one of the largest online retail marketplaces for used apparel, shoes and accessories. The company aims to provide a simple process for consumers to clean out their closets and turn worn clothing into extra cash or charitable donations. Unlike some of the other stocks on this list, ThredUp’s surging stock price has seemingly been fueled in large part by better-than-expected underlying fundamental business metrics. In the second quarter, ThredUp reported 16% revenue growth, a 17% increase in gross margins and 74% growth in new buyers. Investors appreciate that positive momentum, and TDUP stock is up 580% year to date.

6. Anbio Biotechnology (NNNN)

Anbio Biotechnology develops and sells in vitro diagnostics products, such as rapid tests, used to detect and diagnose diseases. The company’s popular products include rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 and influenza. Anbio completed its initial public offering in February, pricing its IPO shares at $5. The stock performed relatively well in its first couple of months, but it really began to gain momentum in June. The only news Anbio reported that may have been partially responsible for the big gains was its inclusion in three major international exhibitions in May. NNNN stock has gained 645% since its February 2025 IPO.

[Read: 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025]

5. Abivax (ABVX)

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax’s stock price jumped more than 400% on July 23 after the company reported positive Phase 3 trial data on its lead drug candidate obefazimod in treating moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis. The company said it is currently on track to submit a New Drug Application for obefazimod to the Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2026. Investors clearly have high hopes for obefazimod, and Abivax’s $6.4 billion market capitalization could make it an acquisition target as well. ABVX shares are up 1,059% in 2025.

4. Super X AI Technology Ltd. (SUPX)

Super X AI Technology is an AI infrastructure and data center power solutions provider headquartered in Singapore. At first glance, Super X may seem like one of many AI technology stocks that have caught fire from investor appetite for AI stocks. However, short seller J Capital Research recently outlined unique red flags about Super X. Super X was founded as an interior design company called Junee but rebranded and pivoted to AI in May 2025. J Capital essentially accused Super X of “pretending it’s in AI” and being a “pump-and-dump” scheme. Nevertheless, SUPX shares are up 1,620% year to date.

3. Diginex Ltd. (DGNX)

Diginex is a software company that helps customers with environmental, social and governance data collecting and reporting, as well as supply chain data management. The company aims to help customers streamline their businesses and improve operating efficiency and transparency by implementing advanced software-as-a-service products. Diginex completed its IPO on Jan. 22, pricing IPO shares at $4.10. Incredibly, the stock got off to such a hot start that the company completed an 8-to-1 stock split in September. After reporting some impressive growth numbers, DGNX shares are already up 2,719% since its January IPO price on a split-adjusted basis.

2. QMMM Holdings Ltd. (QMMM)

QMMM is a digital media company based in Hong Kong. In September, the company announced it would be pivoting into the world of cryptocurrency, telling investors it is creating a $100 million treasury that will include Bitcoin (BTC), ETH and Solana (SOL). The news sent QMMM’s share price skyrocketing nearly 1,000% in less than three weeks. Unfortunately for QMMM investors, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission halted trading of QMMM on Sept. 29, citing concerns over potential price manipulation. The stock remains halted for now but is up 9,228% year to date.

1. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd. (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience develops and commercializes traditional Chinese medicine. The company focuses on treating neurocognitive degeneration and disorders, including attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder. Regencell shares exploded higher in March when the company announced that CEO Yat-Gai Au used his personal funds to complete a buyback of 652,000 shares. Regencell’s stock price climbed as high as $595 prior to a 38-to-1 stock split in June. With no clear fundamental catalyst for the big move, the stock likely benefited from gaining meme stock status among social media traders. Regencell shares are up 11,830% year to date.

[Read: The History of Bitcoin]

More from U.S. News

5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and ETFs to Watch

5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and ETFs to Watch

6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2025

2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/01/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.