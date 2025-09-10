10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2025

After back-to-back years of 20%-plus gains in 2023 and 2024, the S&P 500 is up nearly 12% so far in…

After back-to-back years of 20%-plus gains in 2023 and 2024, the S&P 500 is up nearly 12% so far in 2025. The S&P 500’s forward earnings multiple of 22.1 is also above its 10-year average of 18.5, raising concerns about potentially bloated stock prices. In other words, stock selection may be important for investors in 2025.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

The 10 best stocks to buy included below are all recommended by Argus analysts and have a Thomson Reuters consensus rating of “positive,” an Argus A6 quantitative rating of “buy” and a Market Edge rating of “long.” Here are 10 of the best stocks to buy now:

Stock Implied change from Sept. 12 close Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ticker: ZION) 7.8% Fastenal Co. (FAST) 5.4% General Motors Co. (GM) 2.6% Lear Corp. (LEA) 0.4% United Rentals Inc. (URI) -0.3% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 3.6% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) -1.4% HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) 6.1% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 6.6% Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 27.7%

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION)

Zions Bancorp is a U.S. regional bank that operates seven different brands of bank branches in the western U.S. in states such as Utah, California and Texas. Its leading bank brands include Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust and Amegy Bank. Analyst Kevin Heal says regional bank stocks have been pressured due to concerns related to tariffs and other macroeconomic conditions, and he says Zion’s stock deserves a higher earnings multiple. Heal says the bank’s deposits have stabilized, and management is focused on improving retail customer service. Argus has a “buy” rating and $63 price target for ZION stock, which closed at $58.42 on Sept. 12.

Fastenal Co. (FAST)

Fastenal is a leading industrial distributor that sells fasteners, safety supplies and other tools and products, as well as supply chain solutions for manufacturing and non-residential construction clients. Analyst Kristina Ruggeri says Fastenal’s leading technology and its Onsite distribution centers located within or adjacent to customer facilities are helping the company overcome the negative margin impacts of inflation. Ruggeri says Fastenal’s market is recovering, and the company is positioned to outgrow its competitors. Fastener sales growth has been positive in the past two quarters after years of decline. Argus has a “buy” rating and $50 price target for FAST stock, which closed at $47.45 on Sept. 12.

General Motors Co. (GM)

General Motors is the largest U.S. manufacturer of cars and trucks. GM recently announced it is shifting its autonomous vehicle technology focus from robotaxis to personal vehicles, a move that could lead to significant cost reductions and create opportunities for additional capital returns. Analyst Bill Selesky says GM has the largest market share of the U.S. auto market and has actually gained share since 2024. Selesky says GM will overcome tariff challenges and economic uncertainties in 2025 and emerge a stronger company in the long term. Argus has a “buy” rating and $60 price target for GM stock, which closed at $58.50 on Sept. 12.

Lear Corp. (LEA)

Lear is a Michigan-based auto supplier that produces seating and electric power management systems for the global auto industry. Selesky says Lear has a long track record of consistent financial performance throughout the cyclical ups and downs of the auto market. The current challenging environment is particularly difficult thanks to tariffs and trade policy uncertainty. Fortunately, Selesky says Lear has the flexibility to shift production across borders and source components locally in key markets to mitigate the negative impacts of tariffs and maintain its positive long-term trajectory. Argus has a “buy” rating and $106 price target for LEA stock, which closed at $105.63 on Sept. 12.

United Rentals Inc. (URI)

United Rentals is one of the world’s largest equipment and heavy machinery rental companies. Ruggeri says United’s management team will likely have no problems navigating tariff challenges, and the company has opportunities to leverage technological innovation to improve efficiency. She says United has customers in several key long-term growth markets, including health care and non-residential construction. The company also has significant demand from power projects related to data centers, which account for about 10% of United’s total revenue and are partially responsible for its record revenue and earnings numbers. Argus has a “buy” rating and $935 price target for URI stock, which closed at $938 on Sept. 12.

[15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now]

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with nearly $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC. Analyst Stephen Biggar says the First Republic assets have provided a sizable, healthy batch of loans and deposits, and JPMorgan’s strong credit card business and its superior loan growth profile make it his top stock pick among large U.S. banks. Argus has a “buy” rating and $318 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $306.91 on Sept. 12.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK)

Bank of New York Mellon is a trust bank, which involves managing cash for large investment funds, providing day-to-day funding for large corporations and serving as a fixed-income clearing firm. The bank generates much of its income from transaction fees. Biggar says Mellon’s Pershing business, which provides clearing, custodial and advisory services, is a key long-term growth driver. Pershing revenue was up 8% in the second quarter. Biggar projects Mellon’s positive operating leverage will continue for the foreseeable future, suggesting the stock is undervalued. Argus has a “buy” rating and $105 price target for BK stock, which closed at $106.48 on Sept. 12.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

HCA Healthcare is one of the largest for-profit health care facilities companies. HCA owns 190 hospitals and 124 freestanding surgery centers in the U.S. and U.K. Analyst David Toung says HCA is strategically deploying capital to expand its high-acuity service offerings, such as outpatient surgeries, emergency services and cardiovascular procedures. Toung says HCA is positioned for long-term growth and will benefit from an aging baby boomer generation. The company has also said that potentially negative impacts of recent U.S. health care legislation are manageable. Argus has a “buy” rating and $430 price target for HCA stock, which closed at $405.13 on Sept. 12.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Caterpillar is one of the world’s largest producers of construction and mining equipment. Ruggeri says companies that have experienced management teams and strong balance sheets are best positioned to outperform during periods of slow global growth and high inflation, and Caterpillar certainly fits that description. Caterpillar management recently said it expects to achieve its 2025 revenue and cash flow targets, even after accounting for negative tariff impacts. Caterpillar also returned nearly $6 billion to investors in the first half of 2025 via buybacks and dividends. Argus has a “buy” rating and $460 price target for CAT stock, which closed at $431.52 on Sept. 12.

Oshkosh Corp. (OSK)

Oshkosh produces specialty vehicles, such as access, fire and emergency equipment, as well as concrete mixing, refuse collection and defense vehicles. Ruggeri says Oshkosh has an impressive management team, a long track record of strong financial performance and an entrenched position in a market that will maintain high demand over the long term. She says the company’s electric vocational vehicles are rapidly gaining adoption, and she anticipates additional innovation in coming years. Oshkosh’s contract with the U.S. Postal Service and its recent acquisitions are additional bullish catalysts. Argus has a “buy” rating and $175 price target for OSK stock, which closed at $137.02 on Sept. 12.

More from U.S. News

10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

7 Types of Stocks to Buy if Interest Rates Decline

6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2025

10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/15/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.