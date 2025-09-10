10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession…

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession is a possibility. It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if tariffs, elevated interest rates and policy uncertainty have a negative impact on consumers. Nevertheless, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks in 2025, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.

Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Implied change from Sept. 26 close Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 26% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 14% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 8% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 12% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) 25% Morgan Stanley (MS) 16% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 6% American Express Co. (AXP) 14% AppLovin Corp. (APP) -5% ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 29%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 56% year over year in the fiscal second quarter, while net income grew 59%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia’s penetration into edge devices, expanding total addressable market and opportunities in software suggest the red-hot growth stock still has significant upside ahead. He projects 58% revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $225 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $178.19 on Sept. 26.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 43% revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and has maintained 22% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 63% growth in artificial intelligence-related revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s networking and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) businesses will make the company one of the biggest winners from the AI infrastructure investment boom. He says AI growth trends will accelerate through the end of 2026 and projects 29% revenue growth for Broadcom in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $380 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $334.53 on Sept. 26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with roughly $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. JPMorgan reported a 10.5% drop in revenue in the second quarter, and net income also dropped 17.4%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says JPMorgan’s growth is closely tied to the overall U.S. economy, and he projects 1.7% revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $316.06 on Sept. 26.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a Big Data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by impressive growth numbers. In the second quarter, Palantir reported 48% revenue growth, including 93% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 53% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s stock still has room to run and projects 45% revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $199 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $177.57 on Sept. 26.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Shares of microprocessor and graphics semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices are up a whopping 9,010% over the past decade. AMD reported 32% revenue growth and an impressive 229% net income growth in the second quarter. Zino says AMD’s accelerated AI hardware roadmap could help the company close its AI chip gap behind market leader Nvidia. He says AMD has opportunities to expand the customer base for its AI accelerators while also capitalizing on its AI software initiatives. Zino projects 21% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $200 price target for AMD stock, which closed at $159.46 on Sept. 26.

Read: 6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2025

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 12% revenue growth in the second quarter, including an impressive 15% year-over-year improvement in trading revenue. Leon says Morgan Stanley will be a major beneficiary of his bullish investment banking thesis, which assumes the industry will bounce back heading into 2026. He says CEO confidence and removal of tariff uncertainties will be key growth drivers for investment banking revenue. Leon projects 10.5% revenue growth in 2025 and 4.5% growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $185 price target for MS stock, which closed at $160.11 on Sept. 26.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the second quarter, Goldman reported 15% revenue growth and 22% net income growth. Global banking and markets revenue was up 24%, while equity trading revenue was up 36% in the quarter. Leon says Goldman will also benefit from a recovery in the investment banking industry, particularly the monetization of more than $2 trillion in private equity investments. He says Goldman is a leading investment banking franchise that provides diversification for investors. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $850 price target for GS stock, which closed at $802.51 on Sept. 26.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the second quarter, American Express reported 9% revenue growth, a 4% drop in net income and record card member spending. Analyst Alexander Yokum says American Express has higher-end customers than competing card companies, making its business more resistant to tariff disruptions and even a potential recession. Yokum projects 9% revenue growth in 2025, fueled by growth in net interest income growth, card fee revenue and new card acquisitions. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $390 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $341.68 on Sept. 26.

AppLovin Corp. (APP)

AppLovin provides software to app developers used for app discovery and monetization. The company’s software solutions help advertisers monetize their mobile application content. AppLovin recently sold its mobile gaming business to Tripledot Studios for $400 million. In the second quarter, AppLovin reported 77% revenue growth, including 70% growth in net revenue per installation and 8% growth in installations. Net income from continuing operations was up 156%. Analyst Janice Quek projects full-year revenue growth of 19.5% for AppLovin in 2025 and 35.6% growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $634 price target for APP stock, which closed at $669.86 on Sept. 26.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow provides software-as-a-service, or SaaS, applications used to manage and automate workplace processes and workflows. In the second quarter, ServiceNow reported total revenue growth of 22.5% and net income growth of 46.9%. Subscription revenues were up 22.5%, current remaining performance obligations were up 29% and ServiceNow’s number of customers with more than $20 million in annual contract volume was up 30% year over year. Quek says ServiceNow has market-leading AI solutions. She projects 19.8% revenue growth in 2025 and 18.2% growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $1,212 price target for NOW stock, which closed at $936 on Sept. 26.

10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/29/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.