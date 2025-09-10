10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession…

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession is a possibility. It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if elevated interest rates, tariffs and policy uncertainty have a negative impact on consumers.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Nevertheless, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks in 2025, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve eventually cuts interest rates further. Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Implied upside* Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 22.3% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 11.1% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 27.4% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) 23.6% Morgan Stanley (MS) 10.9% American Express Co. (AXP) 17.9% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 6.2% ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 34.9% Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) 15.5% Citigroup Inc. (C) 13.3%

*Based on CFRA analysts’ 12-month price target and the share price as of the Sept. 4 market close.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 56% year over year in the fiscal second quarter, while net income grew 59%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia’s edge device penetration, expanding addressable market and software opportunities position the company for continued growth in coming years. He projects 57% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 31% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $210 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $171.66 on Sept. 4.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 43% revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and has maintained 20% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 46% growth in artificial intelligence-related revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s Application-Specific Integrated Circuit and networking businesses make the stock an excellent play on the boom in artificial intelligence infrastructure spending. In addition to hardware sales, Zino says VMware is generating strong momentum in software. He projects 22% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and 21% growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $306.10 on Sept. 4.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by impressive growth numbers. In the second quarter, Palantir reported 48% revenue growth, including 93% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 53% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek says Palantir still has significant upside ahead and projects full-year sales growth of 45% in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $199 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $156.14 on Sept. 4.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Shares of microprocessor and graphics semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices are up a whopping 9,000% or so over the past decade. AMD reported 32% revenue growth and an impressive 229% net income growth in the second quarter. Zino says AMD’s accelerated AI hardware roadmap is helping AMD close the gap with AI chip leader Nvidia. He says AMD’s progress with its open-source AI software stack has been impressive, and he is bullish on accelerator and AI personal computer sales. Zino projects 21% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $200 price target for AMD stock, which closed at $161.79 on Sept. 4.

[Read: 6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2025]

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 12% revenue growth in the second quarter, including an impressive 15% year-over-year improvement in trading revenue. Analyst Kenneth Leon says Morgan Stanley is a market leader in investment banking, which is poised for a resurgence under the Wall Street-friendly Donald Trump administration. In fact, the company recently noted that merger and acquisition activity has already started to rebound. Leon projects 10% full-year revenue growth in 2025 and 4% growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $167 price target for MS stock, which closed at $150.53 on Sept. 4.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the second quarter, American Express reported 9% revenue growth, a 4% drop in net income and record card member spending. Analyst Alexander Yokum says American Express is an excellent defensive growth stock investment given its relatively high-end customer base is less likely to default or reduce spending during an economic downturn. American Express has also added more than 3 million new cards per quarter since the beginning of 2024. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $390 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $330.65 on Sept. 4.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the second quarter, Goldman reported 15% revenue growth and 27% net income growth. Global banking and markets revenue was up 24%, while equity trading revenue was up 36% in the quarter. Leon says Goldman is poised to benefit from a rebound in investment banking activity in the second half of 2025 and beyond. He says monetization of more than $2 trillion in private equity investments could be a particularly strong tailwind for Goldman. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $795 price target for GS stock, which closed at $748.90 on Sept. 4.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow provides software-as-a-service, or SaaS, applications used to manage and automate workplace processes and workflows. In the second quarter, ServiceNow reported total revenue growth of 22.5% and net income growth of 46.9%. Subscription revenues were up 22.5%, current remaining performance obligations were up 29% and ServiceNow’s number of customers with more than $20 million in annual contract volume was up 30% year over year. Quek says ServiceNow’s AI initiatives are gaining momentum, and she projects 19.8% revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $1,212 price target for NOW stock, which closed at $898.56 on Sept. 4.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Booking Holdings is a leading online travel platform in the U.S. and Europe and is the parent company of Priceline.com, Booking.com, Kayak.com and other leading travel-booking platforms. In the second quarter, Booking reported 16% revenue growth, including 8% growth in room nights and 13% growth in gross bookings. Flight ticket sales were up 44%, and connected trip transactions were up 30% year over year. Analyst Alex Fasciano says margin trends and travel demand are encouraging, and he projects 12% revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $6,450 price target for BKNG stock, which closed at $5,585.86 on Sept. 4.

Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup is a diversified global bank and financial services company. In the second quarter, Citigroup reported 8% revenue growth, including 18% banking revenue growth and 20% wealth revenue growth. Leon says Citigroup has an impressive banking technology platform and is a market leader in treasury services and global wealth. It has also been streamlining and simplifying its business, including exiting 14 non-U.S. consumer banking markets. Leon projects just 3.7% revenue growth in 2025 but says Citigroup shares are attractively valued given the bank’s long-term outlook. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $110 price target for C stock, which closed at $97.08 on Sept. 4.

More from U.S. News

7 Best Cryptocurrency ETFs to Buy

7 Drone Stocks to Buy in 2025

8 Best Quantum Computing Stocks for 2025

10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/05/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.