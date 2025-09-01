1-800-Flowers.com: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.9 million in…

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Jericho, New York-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The flower and gift retailer posted revenue of $336.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $200 million, or $3.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLWS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.