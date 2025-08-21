Zoom: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $358.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zoom expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.42 to $1.44.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Zoom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.81 to $5.84 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.84 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZM

