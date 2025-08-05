Zoetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $718 million.…

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.76 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.45 billion to $9.6 billion.

