Zimmer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $152.8 million.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.30 per share.

