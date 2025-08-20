ZIM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $22.8 million.

The Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period.

