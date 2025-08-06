Zillow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2 million. The…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (Z) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The real estate website operator posted revenue of $655 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.6 million.

