Ziff Davis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The internet and cloud services company posted revenue of $352.2 million in the period.

Ziff Davis expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.64 to $7.28 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.5 billion.

