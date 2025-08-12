Zevra Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $74.7…

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $74.7 million.

The Celebration, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $25.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.6 million.

