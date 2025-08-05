Zeta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $308.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $327 million to $329 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion.

