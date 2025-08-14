Zeekr: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NINGBO, China (AP) — NINGBO, China (AP) — Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. (ZK) on Thursday reported a loss of…

NINGBO, China (AP) — NINGBO, China (AP) — Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. (ZK) on Thursday reported a loss of $55 million in its second quarter.

The Ningbo, China-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 20 cents per share.

The electric vehicle maker posted revenue of $3.83 billion in the period.

