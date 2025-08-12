York Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.1 million…

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Tuesday reported profit of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The York, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The purifying and distribution company posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period.

