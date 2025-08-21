Yirendai: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported earnings of $49.9 million in its second quarter.…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported earnings of $49.9 million in its second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $230.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Yirendai said it expects revenue in the range of $195.4 million to $223.4 million.

